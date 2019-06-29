Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $109-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.9 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGS. National Securities set a $50.00 price target on Progress Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.78. Progress Software has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

In related news, insider Anthony Murphy sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $42,862.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 12,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,454.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

