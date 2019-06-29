Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Stock Price Up 40%

Providence Gold Mines Inc (CVE:PHD)’s stock price rose 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 108,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 100,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.13.

About Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017. Providence Gold Mines Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Providence Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.