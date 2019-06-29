Quant Price Reaches $6.78 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Quant token can now be bought for $6.78 or 0.00058699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. In the last week, Quant has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $66.29 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00543338 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000129 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006410 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,777,236 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

