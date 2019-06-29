Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Up 15.5% in June

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,314,300 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 2,870,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,193,000 after acquiring an additional 193,296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.50) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $363.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.44 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 49.25%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

