Raymond James Lowers Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Underperform

Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $26.86 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HEP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

