Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Update

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,600 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 599,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. 606,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $661.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Sinai bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $51,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

