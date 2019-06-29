Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2019

Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.66.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,479,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,426,349. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $478,593.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $941,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,394. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

