Reviewing Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and ViaSat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -1.83% -2.57% -2.20% ViaSat -3.27% -3.47% -1.79%

Risk & Volatility

Airgain has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViaSat has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of ViaSat shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Airgain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of ViaSat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Airgain and ViaSat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 0 4 0 3.00 ViaSat 1 2 3 0 2.33

Airgain currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. ViaSat has a consensus target price of $96.32, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than ViaSat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airgain and ViaSat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $60.63 million 2.35 -$2.58 million ($0.27) -52.41 ViaSat $2.07 billion 2.37 -$67.62 million ($1.13) -71.52

Airgain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViaSat. ViaSat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airgain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Airgain beats ViaSat on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems. As of March 31, 2018, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 576,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and network function virtualization. The company's Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. Viasat Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Facebook Inc. to enhance the deployment of high-speed Internet to communities worldwide. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

