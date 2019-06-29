Reviewing Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) & National Bank (NASDAQ:NBHC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 37.12% 12.03% 1.33% National Bank 24.13% 10.52% 1.27%

Risk & Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Westamerica Bancorporation and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 National Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.98%. National Bank has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.60%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. National Bank pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and National Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of National Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and National Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $199.87 million 8.30 $71.56 million N/A N/A National Bank $292.17 million 3.85 $61.45 million $2.16 16.81

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Bank.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats National Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

