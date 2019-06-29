Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Roxgold stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75. Roxgold has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

