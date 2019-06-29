Royal Bank of Canada Increases Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target to C$1.25

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROXG. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$2.15 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of ROXG opened at C$1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Roxgold has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

