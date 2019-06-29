Royal Bank of Canada Lowers BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $9.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BB. TheStreet raised shares of BlackBerry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.55 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1,950.0% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.