Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Societe Generale raised Royal Mail to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 208 ($2.72) in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Royal Mail to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 250.46 ($3.27).

RMG opened at GBX 211.90 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.82. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 511.80 ($6.69).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $8.00. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.43%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £414,000 ($540,964.33). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 251,794 shares of company stock valued at $51,708,848.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

