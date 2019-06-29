Safestore (LON:SAFE) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 613.50 ($8.02) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 637.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
