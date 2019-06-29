Safestore (LON:SAFE) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 613.50 ($8.02) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 637.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

