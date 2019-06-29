Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €91.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.29 ($88.71).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Schneider Electric stock opened at €79.76 ($92.74) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.07.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.