Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Update

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. 397,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,797. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $981.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 73.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

