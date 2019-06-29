Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.04. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $29.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.