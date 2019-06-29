Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seabridge Gold in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

NYSE SA opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $829.01 million, a PE ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,007,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

