Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69,998 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 346,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

