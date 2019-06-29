Short Interest in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Rises By 23.6%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,133,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 1,725,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 1,008,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $324.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.22. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 613.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen purchased 15,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 140,343 shares of company stock worth $1,120,078. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,931.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RCUS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

