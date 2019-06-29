Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Declines By 12.1%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,300 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 1,157,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $60.00 price target on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,183. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,550 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,226,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,609,000 after purchasing an additional 137,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 62,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

