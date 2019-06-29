Short Interest in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Grows By 24.6%

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.01% of Fuel Tech worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $33.40 million, a P/E ratio of 138.08 and a beta of 1.31. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

