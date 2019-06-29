Short Interest in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Declines By 20.4%

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 2,477,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 385,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,771. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.85. Globant has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.