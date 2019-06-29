Short Interest in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Increases By 14.9%

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,792,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. 1,133,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,572. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $85.85.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.19 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $44,091.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,323.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $975,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,065 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 80,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $42,421,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

