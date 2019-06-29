Short Interest in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Drops By 15.2%

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,234,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 4,994,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,986,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,527,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,260. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 2,157.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $202,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $31.60. 2,408,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54. Jabil has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

