Short Interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Decreases By 18.7%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,927,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 3,599,600 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $700,864.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $3,234,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,824,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,675 shares of company stock worth $4,125,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

NYSE MLM traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.11. 924,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $232.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $938.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.82 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

