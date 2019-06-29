Short Interest in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rises By 9.1%

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 192,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 23,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,485 shares of company stock worth $2,046,587. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 788,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ NCBS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $62.06. 116,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,294. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $590.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

