Short Interest in Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) Increases By 9.6%

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ocean Power Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.91. 94,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11. Ocean Power Technologies has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $18.80.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

