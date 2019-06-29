Short Interest in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Decreases By 19.7%

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 392,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in OMNOVA Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

Shares of OMN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,319. The firm has a market cap of $291.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. OMNOVA Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 41.90% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.