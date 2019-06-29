Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:SHI opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $3.296 per share. This represents a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,098.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.