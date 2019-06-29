SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SITE. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $76.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ross Anker sold 60,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $4,021,457.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $621,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,941 shares of company stock worth $5,762,923. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

