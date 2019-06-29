SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0000

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $424,134.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

