Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post $40.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.50 million and the lowest is $39.72 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $39.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year sales of $165.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.33 million to $170.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $187.68 million, with estimates ranging from $177.86 million to $194.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.