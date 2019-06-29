Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Short Interest Update

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,076,100 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 6,030,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

