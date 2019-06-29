SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.85 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SP Plus by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SP Plus by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SP Plus by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

