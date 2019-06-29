State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $58.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.95 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE:STT opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. State Street has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in State Street by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. CX Institutional increased its position in State Street by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in State Street by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

