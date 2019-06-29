Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBT. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $508.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 563,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 938.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

