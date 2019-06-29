Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Qudian Put Options (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 50,505 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,753% compared to the average volume of 737 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Qudian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Qudian in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qudian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

QD stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,465,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,121. Qudian has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qudian by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 138,540 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Moon Capital Management LP grew its position in Qudian by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Qudian by 1,542.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 615,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 578,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

