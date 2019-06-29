STV Group (LON:STVG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON STVG opened at GBX 347 ($4.53) on Wednesday. STV Group has a 1-year low of GBX 318 ($4.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 458 ($5.98). The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 million and a P/E ratio of 84.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 364.33.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

