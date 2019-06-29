Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of INN stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3,492.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

