Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several research firms have commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 27.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Summit Materials by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,985,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.42 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.