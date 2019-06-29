S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SANW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Securities restated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

