Swing (SWING) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Swing has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Swing has a market cap of $79,356.00 and $18.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000522 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,265,097 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

