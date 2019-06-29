Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.84.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.73. 5,114,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,134. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.33%.

In related news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell Cavens acquired 7,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 100.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $453,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994,567 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 174.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 103,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 65,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

