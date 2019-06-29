Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,652,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 24,499,200 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. 4,705,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,379. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. Target has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $90.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,629 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Target by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

