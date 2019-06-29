Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) received a $43.00 price target from equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

NYSE:TCO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.51. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 3,000 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.94 per share, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,478 shares in the company, valued at $336,467.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 174.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Taubman Centers by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

