TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to post sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.50 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $16.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,028,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,888,000 after acquiring an additional 240,890 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $210,592,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,029,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,977,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,769. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

