Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report sales of $96.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.17 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $88.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $410.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $413.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $445.02 million, with estimates ranging from $428.50 million to $459.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.98 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $6.49. 69,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,449. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $283.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

