Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) traded up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.26. 578,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 507,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Teekay Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 445,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 170,645 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TOO)

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

