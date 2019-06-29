Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telenor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.